A Building Unzipped by Alex Chinneck at Milan Design Week

From Designer Daily

This gigantic unzipped façade was spotted in Milan during the design week festival. It was the work of Alex Chinneck, a British sculptor and artist who commonly creates surreal real-life scenes.

The zipping of this traditional Milanese building reveals the interior, allowing you to see a dreamy world inside.



