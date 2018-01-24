A bridge too far? UK’s Boris Johnson suggests span to France

By ASSOCIATED PRESS From This Is Money UK

LONDON (AP) – Britain may be leaving the European Union, but Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wants to build bridges with the Continent. Literally.

Johnson has suggested that the U.K. and France should build a bridge across the English Channel to bolster links between the two nations after Brexit.

At a U.K.-France summit on Thursday, Johnson said the idea of a bridge was worth considering. He said it’s ridiculous that countries 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart are linked only by a single railway tunnel.