A 360® view into JN Money ‘I Love Jamaica Day’ in the Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman – Residents of Cayman can look forward to an event that caters to all their needs at JN Money I Love Jamaica Day on May 12, 2018 at Crown Square, Eastern Avenue.

I Love Jamaica Day is shaping up to be a 360 degree event that will cater to all types of patrons. The dynamic event aims to capture persons who are interested in gathering information on how to acquire properties, savings and investments, financial management, immigration and passport services, mortgages and even health and wellness. All of these services will be offered ‘FREE’ at I Love Jamaica Day.

“It is our objective to assist with empowering our customers and the wider community by providing access to financial and wellness information that will assist with making appropriate lifestyle choices,” Horace Hines, General Manager, JN Money Services expressed. “At JN Money, our vision is to encourage community development and an event of this nature is a great platform in which we can offer a mixture of services that will be beneficial to everyone in Cayman.”

Patrons are encouraged to come out early to take advantage of Free Health checks by the Health Services Authority and speaking to representative from the Cancer Society. JN Bank representatives will be there to speak on mortgages as well as their savings options to persons who are interested.

“We are looking forward to interacting with our Cayman customers,” said Saniah Spencer, Chief, Marketing and Product Development, JN Bank. “We know many Jamaicans in Cayman are interested in opening savings accounts as well as receiving information on our unique mortgage offerings.

Therefore, we are encouraging persons to visit our website at www.jnbank.com to get more information on what is required to start a savings plan with us.”

Patrons can expect to be treated to a host of fun games and surprises throughout the day such as Domino Tournament, Ludo Competition, Dance-off, food village and Kiddies village. International Reggae artiste ‘Ding Dong’ and along with local Cayman artistes will be closing out the Day with performances. Patrons will also be treated to viewing the 10 finalist in the Cayman Gospel Song Competition and the finals of the exciting ‘Dweet fi di Likes’ Dance Off Competition.

The JN Money I love Jamaica Day: “Dweet fi di Love” edition will be a culmination of activities that will highlight key aspects of Caribbean culture and will take the form of an Expo and Family fun-day. The event will take place at Crown Square, Eastern Avenue on Saturday, May 12, 2018 starting at noon.

About JN Money

JN Money is a global remittance brand which originated in Jamaica. The brand upholds international standards in its facilitation of money transfers between several countries across the world.

JN Money offers customers:

Great customer service through a network of over 8,000 branch and agent locations

Convenience and security with our online service platform

Our Services include:

Sending funds for over the counter pick-up

Sending funds directly to the JN Money Card

Sending funds directly to accounts held at financial institutions in Jamaica

Paying bills in Jamaica

Cambio Services

We guarantee our services are safe, convenient and affordable.

See also iNews Cayman story published April 2 2018 “JN Money to host ‘I Love Jamaica Day Cayman’ in May” at: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/jn-money-to-host-i-love-jamaica-day-cayman-in-may/