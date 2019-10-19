19 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS

19 Oct Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

icons.wxug.com

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 19

STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND STORM SURGE AFFECTING THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE… …NESTOR STEADILY LOSING ITS TROPICAL CHARACTERISTICS

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

OCTAVE WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the north-northwest. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nestor. For further information on Nestor, please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov. THIS SYSTEM POSES NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.

Humidity: 69% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.2 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 84°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4°F L 79.3°F

Winds: Today SSE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1012.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 3.28 in

4 days since rain

10 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 23.36 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:71% illumination

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com