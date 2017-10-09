9 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TD (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Oct 9 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly formed

Tropical Depression Seventeen, located over the central Atlantic

Ocean more than 800 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center is issuing advisories on recently

downgraded Post-Tropical Cyclone Nate, located inland over eastern

Ohio.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

&&

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Seventeen are issued under

WMO header WTNT32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Seventeen are issued

under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT2.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Depression Seventeen Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Mon Oct 09 2017

The well-defined low pressure system over the eastern Atlantic

several hundred miles southwest of the Azores has maintained an

area of deep convection near and to the east of the center for the

past several hours. Therefore, the system now meets the criteria

for a tropical depression. The initial intensity is estimated to be

30 kt based on ASCAT data from around 0000 UTC and a 2.0/30 kt

Dvorak classification from TAFB.

The depression is moving slowly northward at 3 kt, and a continued

slow north to north-northeast motion is expected today. A turn to

the east and then southeast is forecast to begin tonight and

continue through Wednesday while the cyclone is steered by the flow

on the east side of a subtropical ridge. Thereafter, a mid- to

upper-level trough is expected to approach the depression, and that

should cause the system to move a little faster to the east and

east-northeast. The NHC track forecast lies near the middle of the

guidance envelope, in agreement with various consensus aids, and

keeps the system far from any land areas.

The depression is currently over marginally warm 27 deg C SSTs and

in an environment of moderate to strong westerly shear. The

models suggest that the shear will likely let up a little during the

next couple of days, which could allow the depression to gradually

strengthen while it remains over relatively warm waters. After that

time, the shear could increase again, but the amount of shear

depends on the exact track of the tropical cyclone. There is a fair

amount of spread in the models at the longer range with the regional

models (HWRF, HMON, and COAMPS-TC) bringing the system to hurricane

strength while the statistical SHIPS and LGEM models show a much

weaker system. The NHC intensity forecast leans toward the more

conservative side of the guidance for now, but it should be noted

that confidence in the intensity forecast is low.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0900Z 31.1N 39.9W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 09/1800Z 31.5N 39.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 10/0600Z 31.7N 39.0W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 10/1800Z 31.5N 38.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 11/0600Z 31.0N 37.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

72H 12/0600Z 29.7N 37.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 13/0600Z 29.7N 35.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 14/0600Z 31.0N 32.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi