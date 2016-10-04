9 men jailed after stripping down to undies featuring Malaysia’s flag

BY JOHNNY LIEU From Mashable

A bunch of Australian dudes have landed themselves in hot water in Malaysia.

The nine men were jailed on Monday after stripping down to their underwear at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang on Sunday — underwear bearing the flag of Malaysia.

The group, aged between 25 and 29-years-old, will be held in custody by police for four days. They have been arrested for public indecency and disrespecting the national flag, according to state news agency Bernama.

They were under the influence of alcohol,” Abdul Aziz Ali of Sepang Police told The Star, adding “investigations revealed that they bought the undies Down Under.”

Instagram video also shows the group in their underwear, shouting “Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi” following a win by countryman Daniel Ricciardo at the racing event.

Shame on those Aussies by doing this. So inappropriate #nochill pic.twitter.com/jm7xfCFOCP

— Nik Asyraaf (@nikasyraaf) October 2, 2016

According to News Corp one of the men, Jack Walker, is an adviser to Defence Industry minister of Australia, Christopher Pyne.

A spokesperson for the minister told the news outlet said the “matter is being handled appropriately by the Australian high commissioner.”

“Until we have a clearer picture of the process at hand it would be unwise to comment further,” they said.

Sepang International Circuit’s chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali told The New Straits Times that he believed the group should be prosecuted due to the act.

“This shows a huge lack of respect to us as Malaysians; this is stupid behaviour from foreigners who have no sense of cultural sensitivity and respect,” he said.

“They deserve to be locked up, investigated and taken action against. It embarrasses their own country as well, it gives Australians a bad name. I am glad that citizens reported on it and that we do not allow such unruly behaviour in our country, especially at the circuit with Formula One being televised worldwide.”

The country takes acts of public indecency seriously. Last year, four tourists were fined and jailed after they posed naked on Mount Kinabalu in east Malaysia.

IMAGES:

The group of Australians wearing underwear with the Malaysian flag on it.IMAGE: STR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Instagram

Twitter

For more on this story go to: http://mashable.com/2016/10/03/malaysia-nine-men-arrested/?utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29&utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed#QuL00umwNsqz