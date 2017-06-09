9 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Moderate southerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weakening ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Further east a tropical wave is over the central Caribbean moving west at 15 knots. Radar images show isolated showers northwest of Grand Cayman moving northeast.



Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 78% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.8°F L 82.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: SSE 10-15 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1012:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.30 in



9 Rain days in May 3 Rain days in June 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.77 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in May 84°F

Moon: 100% illuminated FM

