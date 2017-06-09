June 9, 2017

9 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 9, 2017 by 1 Comment
June 9 Friday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center 
Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 9 2017

For the North Atlantic...
Caribbean Sea and the 
Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected 
during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Avila
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center 
Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jun 9 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...
east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure 
could form early next week a few
hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. 
Conditions appear to be favorable for some gradual development 
of this system as it moves slowly northward toward the 
coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate southerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weakening ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Further east a tropical wave is over the central Caribbean moving west at 15 knots. Radar images show isolated showers northwest of Grand Cayman moving northeast.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 78%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.9 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.8°F  L 82.0°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  SSE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.30 in

9 Rain days in May   3 Rain days in June   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.77 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in May 84°F

Moon: 100% illuminated FM

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

