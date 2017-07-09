9 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report



Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Avila



Hurricane Eugene Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017

300 AM MDT Sun Jul 09 2017

Although it hasn’t cleared out entirely, an eye has persisted

in infrared satellite imagery since the last advisory, and cloud

tops colder than -70C have at times completely encircled the eye.

Subjective Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB were T4.5/77 kt and

T5.0/90 kt, respectively, at 0600 UTC, and an average of these

numbers was mirrored by an objective ADT estimate of T4.8/85 kt.

Eugene’s rapid intensification phase continues, and the hurricane is

now estimated to be category 2 with 85-kt winds.

Eugene continues on a northwestward trajectory with an initial

motion of 325/7 kt. Mid-tropospheric ridging is expected to remain

anchored over the western United States for a few more days, while

a progressive shortwave trough approaches the coast of California.

This pattern should keep Eugene on a northwestward path for the

entire five-day forecast period, with a faster forward speed

anticipated from 12-36 hours. The track guidance remains tightly

clustered, especially through 72 hours, and the NHC official

forecast has been nudged westward toward the various consensus

models. By the end of the forecast period, the official forecast

favors the weaker, westward-leaning GFS and ECMWF models.

Eugene has blown through all prior intensity guidance, so it’s a

little difficult to know how long this period of rapid

intensification will last. The hurricane is expected to remain in

a low-shear environment for much of the forecast period, and it

will continue to traverse waters warmer than 26C for another 24-36

hours. Therefore, continued strengthening is likely, and Eugene

could attain major hurricane intensity before it reaches colder

water. The new NHC intensity forecast has been bumped upward and

continues to be at the upper bound of the intensity models, closest

to the SHIPS guidance through 36 hours. Weakening should be rather

fast after 36 hours as Eugene moves over quickly decreasing sea

surface temperatures, and the global models suggest that the

cyclone will cease producing deep convection by 96 hours. At that

point in the forecast Eugene is expected to be a remnant low.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0900Z 15.2N 114.1W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 09/1800Z 16.4N 115.1W 100 KT 115 MPH

24H 10/0600Z 18.0N 116.5W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 10/1800Z 19.5N 117.9W 90 KT 105 MPH

48H 11/0600Z 20.9N 119.2W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 12/0600Z 23.3N 121.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

96H 13/0600Z 25.0N 123.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 14/0600Z 26.5N 125.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Forecaster Berg

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area today as an upper level trough lingers over Cuba. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.