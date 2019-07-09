9 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

8 Jul Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue July 9 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers associated with an upper level trough northeast of the Cayman area will move into the Cayman area today as the trough slowly retrogresses west. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.0°F
Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1016.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in
3 days since rain
2 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.30 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 51% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
