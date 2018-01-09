9 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 9, 2018

Weather In Cayman

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Light to moderate northeasterly winds and seas is expected across the Cayman area as the high pressure system over the southeast US weakens. Additionally a dissipating stationary front may support showers and possible thunder over the Cayman Islands tonight. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 93%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.9   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 74.2°F  L 72.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.30 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.40 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  3 Rain days in Jan   1 day since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 0.40 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

44% illuminated  Waning Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

