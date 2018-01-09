9 Jan Weather In Cayman

9 Jan Tue 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate northeasterly winds and seas is expected across the Cayman area as the high pressure system over the southeast US weakens. Additionally a dissipating stationary front may support showers and possible thunder over the Cayman Islands tonight. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.
Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.9 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 74.2°F L 72.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.40 in
6 Rain days in Dec 3 Rain days in Jan 1 day since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.40 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
44% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
