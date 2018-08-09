9 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS

Tropical Storm Debby Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042018

500 AM AST Thu Aug 09 2018

Debby is still hanging on to tropical storm status with a new burst

of deep convection having recently developed just south of the

low-level center. However, the cyclone’s overall cloud pattern has

deteriorated significantly since the previous advisory, and there

are no longer any convective bands in the region where earlier

40-plus-kt ASCAT winds were observed. As a result, the initial

intensity has been lowered slightly to 40 kt, which is consistent

with an average of consensus current T-number and current intensity

estimates of T2.5 and T3.0, respectively, from both TAFB and SAB.

Debby has begun to accelerate northeastward, and the motion

estimate is now 055/15 kt. A faster northeastward motion is expected

as Debby gets caught up in the high-latitude westerlies ahead of a

fast-moving shortwave trough. The small cyclone is forecast to open

up into a surface trough by 24 h or so due to Debby moving faster

than 20 kt and steady weakening of the circulation over the cold

waters of the far north Atlantic. The new NHC track forecast is

similar to the previous advisory and basically lies down the middle

of the tightly packed guidance envelope.

Although Debby has been and is forecast to continue straddling a

tight SST gradient with 26+ deg C water just to the southeast and

south of the center, the ingestion of drier and more stable air

from the north is expected to induce gradual weakening until

dissipation or absorption occurs in about 24 h. Debby could briefly

become extratropical in about 18 h, followed by dissipation shortly

thereafter.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0900Z 43.6N 45.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 09/1800Z 45.4N 41.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Aug 9 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm John, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and on Tropical Storm

Kristy, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern

Pacific Ocean.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

