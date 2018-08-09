9 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS

9 Aug Thu 2018
Tropical Report
DEBBY BEGINNING TO ACCELERATE NORTHEASTWARD OVER THE COLD WATERS OF THE FAR NORTH ATLANTIC.
Tropical Storm Debby Discussion Number 8
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042018
500 AM AST Thu Aug 09 2018
Debby is still hanging on to tropical storm status with a new burst
of deep convection having recently developed just south of the
low-level center. However, the cyclone’s overall cloud pattern has
deteriorated significantly since the previous advisory, and there
are no longer any convective bands in the region where earlier
40-plus-kt ASCAT winds were observed. As a result, the initial
intensity has been lowered slightly to 40 kt, which is consistent
with an average of consensus current T-number and current intensity
estimates of T2.5 and T3.0, respectively, from both TAFB and SAB.
Debby has begun to accelerate northeastward, and the motion
estimate is now 055/15 kt. A faster northeastward motion is expected
as Debby gets caught up in the high-latitude westerlies ahead of a
fast-moving shortwave trough. The small cyclone is forecast to open
up into a surface trough by 24 h or so due to Debby moving faster
than 20 kt and steady weakening of the circulation over the cold
waters of the far north Atlantic. The new NHC track forecast is
similar to the previous advisory and basically lies down the middle
of the tightly packed guidance envelope.
Although Debby has been and is forecast to continue straddling a
tight SST gradient with 26+ deg C water just to the southeast and
south of the center, the ingestion of drier and more stable air
from the north is expected to induce gradual weakening until
dissipation or absorption occurs in about 24 h. Debby could briefly
become extratropical in about 18 h, followed by dissipation shortly
thereafter.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 09/0900Z 43.6N 45.1W 40 KT 45 MPH
12H 09/1800Z 45.4N 41.4W 35 KT 40 MPH
24H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Aug 9 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm John, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and on Tropical Storm
Kristy, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern
Pacific Ocean.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 85% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.5°F L 78.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.01 This month: 2.90 in 0 days since rain 5 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 6% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
