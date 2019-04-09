9 Apr Weather in Cayman

9 Apr Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

Cloudiness and showers are expected from Tuesday afternoon as an upper level trough moves over the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The front is expected to weaken to a trough when it enters the extreme northwest Caribbean by Wednesday afternoon, supporting light south to southwest winds and seas across the Cayman area.

Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 14.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 87.7° F L 75.2°F

Winds: Today SSE 10-15 mph Tonight S 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.35 in

1 day since rain

3 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.67 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 17% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown