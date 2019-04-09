9 Apr Weather in Cayman

9 Apr Tue 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers are expected from Tuesday afternoon as an upper level trough moves over the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The front is expected to weaken to a trough when it enters the extreme northwest Caribbean by Wednesday afternoon, supporting light south to southwest winds and seas across the Cayman area.
Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 14.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 87.7° F L 75.2°F
Winds: Today SSE 10-15 mph Tonight S 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.35 in
1 day since rain
3 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.67 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 17% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
