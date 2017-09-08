Sep 8 Fri 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Irma, located near the southeastern Bahamas, on Hurricane Jose,
located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, and on
Hurricane Katia, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
1. A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa by
tomorrow morning. Environmental conditions are only expected to
support gradual development of this system through early next week
as it moves west-northwestward over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
HURRICANE CONDITIONS SPREADING WESTWARD OVER PORTIONS OF CUBA AND THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS… …HURRICANE WARNINGS EXTENDED NORTHWARD ALONG THE FLORIDA PENINSULA
Hurricane Irma Discussion Number 39
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017
500 PM EDT Fri Sep 08 2017
Latest data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane a few hours ago
indicate that Irma’s intensity continues to fluctuate, and the
winds are estimated at 135 kt. The last minimum central pressure
was 925 mb. Another reconnaissance plane will check Irma soon.
The environment is favorable for Irma to maintain its category 4
status, and only unpredictable eyewall replacement cycles could
result in intensity fluctuations during the next 48 hours. The
interaction of the hurricane’s circulation with Cuba will probably
not result in any relevant change in intensity. In summary, the NHC
forecast brings Irma near south Florida as a category 4 hurricane.
After landfall, interaction with land and an increase in wind shear
should induce gradual weakening.
Satellite images and radar fixes from Cuba indicate that Irma has
slowed down and is now moving toward the west or 280 degrees at
about 10 kt. The hurricane should continue on this track for the
next 12 hours to 24 hours, and this track will bring the core of
Irma very close to the north coast of Cuba. After that time, Irma
should reach the southwestern edge of the subtropical high and begin
to move toward the northwest and north-northwest toward the Florida
peninsula. The precise moment of this turn is still uncertain, and
that is why NHC emphasizes that nobody should focus on the exact
track of the center. This afternoon’s NHC forecast was again
adjusted a little bit westward following the trend of the ECMWF
model and both the HFIP corrected consensus and the FSU
Superensemble. In fact, these 3 aids continued to be tightly packed.
1. Irma will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge,
and rainfall hazards to portions of the Bahamas and the north coast
of Cuba, especially over the adjacent Cuban Keys, through Saturday.
2. Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely
dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind
impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the
center.
3. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation in
southern Florida and the Florida Keys during the next 36 hours,
where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of significant
storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has
increased, and 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is
possible in this area. This is a life-threatening situation.
Everyone in these areas should take all actions to protect life and
property from rising water and follow evacuation instructions from
local officials.
4. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding.
Total rain accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts of
20 inches are expected over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida
peninsula through Tuesday night. The highest amounts are expected
over the eastern Florida peninsula and upper Florida Keys. Irma
will likely bring periods of heavy rain to much of Georgia, South
Carolina, and western North Carolina early next week, including some
mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding. All areas
seeing heavy rainfall from Irma will experience a risk of flooding
and flash flooding.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 08/2100Z 22.1N 76.5W 135 KT 155 MPH
12H 09/0600Z 22.4N 78.2W 135 KT 155 MPH
24H 09/1800Z 23.0N 79.9W 135 KT 155 MPH
36H 10/0600Z 24.1N 81.0W 140 KT 160 MPH
48H 10/1800Z 25.7N 81.5W 125 KT 145 MPH
72H 11/1800Z 30.6N 83.0W 50 KT 60 MPH…INLAND
96H 12/1800Z 35.0N 85.9W 25 KT 30 MPH…INLAND
120H 13/1800Z 35.6N 87.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND
$$
Forecaster Avila
JOSE MAINTAINING STRENGTH OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC
Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 12
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017
500 AM AST Fri Sep 08 2017
Jose’s satellite presentation has improved overnight. Cold cloud
tops of -75C now surround the clearer and more distinct warming eye.
The initial intensity is increased to 110 kt and is based on a
compromise of the subjective and objective satellite intensity
T-numbers and recent cloud pattern trends. Some increase in
strength is still possible during the next day or so while the
cyclone remains in a marginally conducive environment. Through the
remainder of the forecast period, however, gradual weakening is
expected due to an increase in northerly wind shear and an intruding
drier more stable thermodynamic environment. The NHC forecast is
close to the HWRF model through 48 hours, and then closely follows
the IVCN multi-model consensus.
The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward, or 285/14
kt. Large-scale models are quite similar on a subtropical ridge
steering Jose west-northwestward during the next 48 hours, placing
the cyclone very near the northern Leeward Islands tonight and
Saturday. Through day 5, Jose is expected to move northwestward and
then northward in response to a large amplitude mid-tropospheric
trough approaching the tropical cyclone from the northwest. The new
NHC track forecast is just an update of the previous package and is
based on a blend of the HFIP Corrected Consensus model and the
ECMWF.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 08/0900Z 16.0N 55.3W 110 KT 125 MPH
12H 08/1800Z 16.6N 57.3W 110 KT 125 MPH
24H 09/0600Z 17.3N 59.6W 105 KT 120 MPH
36H 09/1800Z 18.5N 61.6W 100 KT 115 MPH
48H 10/0600Z 20.0N 63.6W 95 KT 110 MPH
72H 11/0600Z 23.5N 67.2W 85 KT 100 MPH
96H 12/0600Z 26.4N 68.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
120H 13/0600Z 27.9N 67.9W 70 KT 80 MPH
$$
Forecaster Roberts
KATIA A LITTLE STRONGER
Hurricane Katia Discussion Number 11
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132017
400 AM CDT Fri Sep 08 2017
Enhanced BD-curve infrared imagery and a GPM microwave composite
image indicate improved banding over the western portion of the
circulation and the earlier ragged eye presentation has become much
more distinct. Subsequently, Dvorak satellite intensity estimates
have increased along with the Objective ADT T-number, and the
initial intensity is bumped up to 80 kt. Further strengthening is
possible, and Katia could be near major hurricane intensity prior to
landfall Saturday morning. After landfall, rapid weakening is
expected, and Katia is forecast to dissipate over the rugged terrain
of the Sierra Madre mountains after the 48 hour period.
The initial motion estimate is west-southwestward, or 250/3 kt. A
continued slow west-southwestward motion under the influence of a
mid-latitude high extending east from Texas is forecast until the
cyclone makes landfall and quickly dissipates. The official forecast
has changed little from the previous one, and is based primarily on
the HFIP Corrected Consensus multi-model.
In addition to the hurricane-force winds, very heavy rains
associated with Katia are expected to affect eastern Mexico. These
rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 08/0900Z 21.3N 95.4W 80 KT 90 MPH
12H 08/1800Z 21.0N 96.0W 85 KT 100 MPH
24H 09/0600Z 20.3N 97.0W 90 KT 105 MPH…INLAND
36H 09/1800Z 19.3N 98.2W 40 KT 45 MPH…INLAND
48H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Roberts
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Sep 8 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Zelinsky
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from late tonight as Hurricane Irma moves over the southeastern Bahamas. Moderate northerly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area today then will back to the north-northwest by Friday afternoon as Irma moves over the central Bahamas. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.7°F L 78.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: N 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: WNW 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1009:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 4.29 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.64 in
16 Rain days in Aug 4 Rain day in Sep 3 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 25.08 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Sep 8.2 in. Average temperature in Sep: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in Sep 84°F
Moon: 94% waning gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN SEP 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
