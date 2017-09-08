Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Irma, located near the southeastern Bahamas, on Hurricane Jose,

located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, and on

Hurricane Katia, located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

1. A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa by

tomorrow morning. Environmental conditions are only expected to

support gradual development of this system through early next week

as it moves west-northwestward over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

HURRICANE CONDITIONS SPREADING WESTWARD OVER PORTIONS OF CUBA AND THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS… …HURRICANE WARNINGS EXTENDED NORTHWARD ALONG THE FLORIDA PENINSULA



Hurricane Irma Discussion Number 39

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

500 PM EDT Fri Sep 08 2017

Latest data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane a few hours ago

indicate that Irma’s intensity continues to fluctuate, and the

winds are estimated at 135 kt. The last minimum central pressure

was 925 mb. Another reconnaissance plane will check Irma soon.

The environment is favorable for Irma to maintain its category 4

status, and only unpredictable eyewall replacement cycles could

result in intensity fluctuations during the next 48 hours. The

interaction of the hurricane’s circulation with Cuba will probably

not result in any relevant change in intensity. In summary, the NHC

forecast brings Irma near south Florida as a category 4 hurricane.

After landfall, interaction with land and an increase in wind shear

should induce gradual weakening.

Satellite images and radar fixes from Cuba indicate that Irma has

slowed down and is now moving toward the west or 280 degrees at

about 10 kt. The hurricane should continue on this track for the

next 12 hours to 24 hours, and this track will bring the core of

Irma very close to the north coast of Cuba. After that time, Irma

should reach the southwestern edge of the subtropical high and begin

to move toward the northwest and north-northwest toward the Florida

peninsula. The precise moment of this turn is still uncertain, and

that is why NHC emphasizes that nobody should focus on the exact

track of the center. This afternoon’s NHC forecast was again

adjusted a little bit westward following the trend of the ECMWF

model and both the HFIP corrected consensus and the FSU

Superensemble. In fact, these 3 aids continued to be tightly packed.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Irma will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge,

and rainfall hazards to portions of the Bahamas and the north coast

of Cuba, especially over the adjacent Cuban Keys, through Saturday.

2. Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely

dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind

impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the

center.

3. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation in

southern Florida and the Florida Keys during the next 36 hours,

where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of significant

storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has

increased, and 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is

possible in this area. This is a life-threatening situation.

Everyone in these areas should take all actions to protect life and

property from rising water and follow evacuation instructions from

local officials.

4. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding.

Total rain accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts of

20 inches are expected over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida

peninsula through Tuesday night. The highest amounts are expected

over the eastern Florida peninsula and upper Florida Keys. Irma

will likely bring periods of heavy rain to much of Georgia, South

Carolina, and western North Carolina early next week, including some

mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding. All areas

seeing heavy rainfall from Irma will experience a risk of flooding

and flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/2100Z 22.1N 76.5W 135 KT 155 MPH

12H 09/0600Z 22.4N 78.2W 135 KT 155 MPH

24H 09/1800Z 23.0N 79.9W 135 KT 155 MPH

36H 10/0600Z 24.1N 81.0W 140 KT 160 MPH

48H 10/1800Z 25.7N 81.5W 125 KT 145 MPH

72H 11/1800Z 30.6N 83.0W 50 KT 60 MPH…INLAND

96H 12/1800Z 35.0N 85.9W 25 KT 30 MPH…INLAND

120H 13/1800Z 35.6N 87.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

$$

Forecaster Avila