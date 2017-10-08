8 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TS, 1 Dist (Atl )

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sun Oct 8 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Nate, located near the Mississippi coast.

1. Shower activity associated with a nearly stationary low pressure

system located about 750 miles southwest of the Azores is limited,

and this system has lost some organization during the past few

hours. However, this low still has the potential to become a

subtropical cyclone today before environmental conditions become

unfavorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

NATE MOVING FARTHER INLAND OVER MISSISSIPPI AND ALABAMA… …RAPID WEAKENING ANTICIPATED



Tropical Storm Nate Discussion Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 08 2017

The eye of Hurricane Nate moved a few hours ago near or over the

Keesler Air Force base, which is the home of the AF Hurricane

Hunters. The winds became light and the pressure dropped to 986

mb when the eye passed nearby that location a little after 0500 UTC.

Since that time, Nate continued to move farther inland and surface

observations as well as Doppler radar data indicate that winds have

decreased. The initial intensity has been adjusted downward to 60

kt. Since the circulation is already inland, rapid weakening is

anticipated, and Nate is forecast to become a remnant low in about

36 hours as suggested by SHIPS decay model.

Radar fixes indicate that Nate is moving toward the north-northeast

at 20 kt. Nate is already embedded within the fast mid-latitude

westerlies, and this flow pattern should keep the cyclone on a

north-northeast to northeast track with increasing forward speed

for the next 2 days.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Nate is producing life-threatening storm surge flooding in areas

of onshore flow and a storm surge warning remains in effect from

Pointe a la Hache to the Okaloosa/Walton county line in Florida.

Maximum flooding of 5 to 8 feet above ground level is expected

along the Mississippi coast within the next several hours.

2. Nate’s fast forward speed over land will bring tropical storm

conditions well inland across portions of the southeastern U.S.

3. Nate will bring heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated

totals of 10 inches east of the Mississippi River from the central

Gulf Coast into the Deep South, eastern Tennessee Valley, and

southern Appalachians through Monday, resulting in the potential for

flash flooding in these areas.

4. Moisture from Nate interacting with a frontal zone will also

bring 2 to 5 inches of rain with isolated totals of 7 inches across

the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians Sunday and Monday, which

will increase the risk for flash flooding across these locations.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/0900Z 31.5N 88.4W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 08/1800Z 34.1N 86.8W 40 KT 45 MPH…INLAND

24H 09/0600Z 38.5N 82.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND

36H 09/1800Z 42.5N 75.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 10/0600Z 44.0N 71.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 11/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Avila