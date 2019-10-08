8 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 3 Dist.

8 Oct Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Oct 8

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Residual moisture over the Cayman area left behind from the surface trough that influence our weather the past few days will linger for the next 24 hours supporting isolated showers and some thunder. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.

Humidity: 73% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 11.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.0 F L 78.8°F

Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1012.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 2.22 in

1 day since rain

6 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 22.35 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON: 76% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

