8 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 3 Dist.

8 Oct Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Oct 8
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Residual moisture over the Cayman area left behind from the surface trough that influence our weather the past few days will linger for the next 24 hours supporting isolated showers and some thunder. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.
Humidity: 73% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.0 F L 78.8°F
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.20 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 2.22 in
1 day since rain
6 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 22.35 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON: 76% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
