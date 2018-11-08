November 8, 2018

8 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

8 Nov Thu 2018

Tropical Report

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

 

Light easterly winds and seas along with isolated showers are expected as a tropical wave moves west the Cayman area today. Radar images show isolated showers north and west of Grand Cayman moving west.

 

 

Humidity: 86%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 8.0  VERY HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 86.0°F  L 74.5°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.20 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.87  This month:  1.13 in   0 day2 since rain  3rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 39.74 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 1%Waxing Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

