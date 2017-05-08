8 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

A high pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to dominate the flow across the Caribbean over the next few days as the influence of the weakening stationary front now east of the Cayman area continues to diminish. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 79.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 10 – 20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph



Barometer: 1013:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.18 in



5 Rain days in April 3 Rain days in May 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 7.45 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 95% illuminated

