June 8, 2017

8 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 8, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

June 8 Thursday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami 
FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jun 8 2017

For the North Atlantic...
Caribbean Sea and the 
Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Avila
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center 
Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 8 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...
east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Avila


Weather In Cayman




Synopsis








Moderate southerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weakening ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Further east a tropical wave is over the Eastern Caribbean moving west at 20 knots. Radar images show isolated showers north of Grand Cayman moving northwest.








Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 78%  (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 12.1 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.6°F  L 78.7°F  


Wind direction TODAY:  SSE 10-20 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: SSE: 10-20 mph




Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.07 in  This month:  0.30 in




9 Rain days in May   3 Rain days in June   0 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.77 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in May 84°F


Moon: 99% illuminated


















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
























Print Friendly


Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather 
 About ieyenews
Trackbacks
    		
  1. 
				
    
				
    
						8 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:		
    
		
		
    
			June 8, 2017 at 10:29 am		
    

		
    […] Cayman Eye News | 8 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report June 8 Thursday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center […]
    

		
    Reply
    
				
    
		
    2. 

	

		
Speak Your Mind 
			

				
 *