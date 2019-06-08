8 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

8 Jun Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Pasch

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak inverted trough enters the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the northwest.

Humidity: 71% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.0 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 90.9° F L 81.0°F

Winds: Today SE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1012.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in

6 days since rain

1 rain day in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.96 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 31% illumination

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

