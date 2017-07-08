8 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 8 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Storm Eugene Discussion Number 3

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017

300 AM MDT Sat Jul 08 2017

Eugene’s convective pattern has continued to improve since the

previous advisory, with a pronounced band of cold-topped convection

now wrapping more than halfway around the center. An ASCAT-A pass

at 0432Z indicated peak winds of 37 kt north of the center, but the

northeastern quadrant was missed where stronger winds could be

occurring. The initial intensity is being maintained at 40 kt for

this advisory based on consensus T2.5/35 estimates from TAFB and

SAB, and a UW-CIMSS ADT estimate of T2.7/39 kt.

The initial motion remains 315/08 kt. There is no significant change

to previous forecast track or reasoning. Eugene is expected to

continue moving around the southwestern periphery of a deep-layer

ridge that extends westward across central and northern Mexico for

the next 36-48 hours, and afterwards move into a weakness that is is

forecast to develop in the ridge well to the west of the Baja

California peninsula. The latest NHC model guidance is tightly

packed about the previous forecast track, so only minor along-track

speed changes were required.

The aforementioned ASCAT pass indicates that the inner-core wind

field of Eugene has become better defined and that the radius of

maximum winds has also contracted down to about 30 n mi. As

mentioned in the previous discussion, this now smaller RMW, in

conjunction with a nearly ideal environment, would typically support

rapid intensification. However, AMSU microwave and new GOES-16 water

vapor imagery indicate that a pronounced tongue of dry air has

penetrated into the southwestern quadrant, temporarily disrupting

the development of inner-core convection. But should the dry air mix

out during the next 12 h or so, then rapid strengthening is still a

distinct possibility before Eugene reaches colder water shortly

after the 36-h period. Beyond that time, the cyclone will be moving

over muh colder SSTs ranging from 21-24 deg C, which should induce

rapid weakening despite the low vertical wind shear conditions that

will exist throughout the forecast period. The new intensity

forecast is similar to the previous advisory, and closely follows

the HCCA consensus model.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/0900Z 12.9N 112.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 08/1800Z 13.7N 113.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 09/0600Z 14.9N 114.1W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 09/1800Z 16.4N 115.2W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 10/0600Z 17.9N 116.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 11/0600Z 20.5N 119.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

96H 12/0600Z 22.9N 121.2W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

120H 13/0600Z 25.1N 123.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Forecaster Stewart

Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over Cuba. Radar images show isolated showers in the Cayman area moving towards the west.