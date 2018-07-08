8 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 TS

by

8 Jul Sun 2018

Tropical Report

DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM CHRIS… …FURTHER STRENGTHENING IS LIKELY WHILE IT MEANDERS OFF THE CAROLINA COAST

Tropical Storm Chris Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032018

500 AM EDT Sun Jul 08 2018

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft has been investigating

the cyclone early this morning, and found flight-level winds of 45

kt at 925 mb and believable SFMR surface winds of around 34

kt in the southeast quadrant. On this basis, the system has been

designated as Tropical Storm Chris, the 3rd named storm of the 2018

Atlantic season.

Although the winds associated with the tropical storm have increased

a little, the overall organization of Chris has not changed much

over the past few hours. The low-level center is still exposed to

the north of a broken band of deep convection and the cyclone lacks

an inner-core. Chris is located over very warm SSTs and will

remain so for the next several days. While the broad nature of the

cyclone’s circulation and some moderate shear will likely limit the

intensification rate over the next day or so, all of the intensity

guidance indicates that Chris will become a hurricane within about

72-h. By day 4, the intensity forecast is more uncertain,

and depends strongly on the timing of Chris crossing the Gulf

Stream, since the cyclone is expected to continue to intensify as

long as it remains over warm waters. Once extratropical transition

begins, weakening should occur as the wind field broadens. The new

intensity forecast is close to HCCA and IVCN through day 3, and

slightly lower beyond that, closer to the previous forecast.

The track guidance has once again made a large shift with the latest

forecast cycle. While Chris is generally expected to continue to

meander off the coast of the Carolinas for the next couple of days

before accelerating to the northeast ahead of a deep-layer trough

approaching from the northwest, the timing of this acceleration is

highly uncertain. Nearly all of the dynamical models have now

shifted to the south and west of their previous forecasts throughout

most of the forecast period. The NHC track forecast has been

adjusted in that direction, but now lies on the eastern side of the

guidance envelope, and shows a faster motion than most of the

models. Given the large run-to-run inconsistency of the guidance

over the past 24 hours, I would prefer to wait to make a more

significant change to the forecast until a more clear pattern

emerges.

The Air Force reconnaissance plane also measured winds to

gale-force about 20 miles off the coast of North Carolina. These

winds are associated with the tight pressure gradient between

Chris and high pressure over the northeastern U.S. See products

issued by the National Weather Service forecast offices for more

details.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/0900Z 33.0N 75.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 08/1800Z 33.0N 75.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 09/0600Z 32.8N 75.3W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 09/1800Z 32.6N 75.1W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 10/0600Z 32.7N 74.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 11/0600Z 35.2N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 12/0600Z 41.5N 64.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 13/0600Z 49.0N 54.5W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

BERYL MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE LESSER ANTILLES… …RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT EN ROUTE TO THE STORM



Tropical Storm Beryl Discussion Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018

500 AM AST Sun Jul 08 2018

A burst of deep convection developed over the eastern portion of

Beryl’s circulation just after the release of the previous

advisory. The convective burst has expanded overnight and

the earlier exposed center of the cyclone is now located near

the northwestern edge of the convective cluster. Subjective Dvorak

intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB are unchanged, and the initial

intensity remains 40 kt for this advisory. An Air Force Reserve

reconnaissance aircraft is currently en route to Beryl and should

provide a better assessment of the cyclone’s intensity this morning.

The intensity forecast reasoning is unchanged from the previous

advisory. Westerly vertical wind shear is expected to increase over

Beryl during the next 24 to 36 h, and the cyclone will be moving

into a drier mid-level environment. As a result, Beryl is expected

to weaken and degenerate into a trough of low pressure over the

eastern Caribbean Sea. However, the system will likely produce

strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across the Leeward

Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next few

days.

The tropical storm is moving quickly west-northwestward or 290/17

kt. Beryl should continue on this general heading with some

increase in forward speed as it is steered by a strong mid-level

ridge to the north. The track guidance remains in fairly good

agreement but there has been some increase in the cross track

spread at 24 and 36 h with the GFS and HWRF along the southern

edge of the guidance and the ECMWF bracketing the northern side of

the envelope. The NHC track is in the middle of the envelope,

close to the various consensus models, and in best agreement with

the HFIP corrected consensus.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for portions

of the Lesser Antilles where Beryl is forecast to bring impacts

from wind and rainfall to some of the islands beginning late today

or tonight.

2. Although Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low

pressure over the eastern Caribbean, the system is likely to produce

strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across the remainder

of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and

Hispaniola through Tuesday.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/0900Z 13.7N 56.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 08/1800Z 14.7N 58.8W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 09/0600Z 15.9N 62.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 09/1800Z 17.4N 66.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate east to northeasterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. A tropical wave over Jamaica will move into the Cayman area later today leading to an increase in shower activity. Radar images show a few showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west. Humidity: 85% (Same as yesterday) UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.2°F L 78.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.14 This month: 0.16 in 0 days since rain 2 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 17.63 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 28% Waning Gibbous

