8 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

8 Jul Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon July 8 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
COSME EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW TODAY
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.2 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.0°F
Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in
2 days since rain
2 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.30 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 40% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
