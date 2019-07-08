8 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

8 Jul Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon July 8 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

COSME EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW TODAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.2 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.0°F

Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in

2 days since rain

2 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.30 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 40% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/