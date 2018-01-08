January 8, 2018

8 Jan Weather In Cayman

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas currently across the Cayman area is expected to decrease from this evening as the high pressure system weakens over the southeast US. Further east, the stationary front currently over Jamaica will retrogress over the Cayman area late night, supporting additional cloudiness and possible thunder activity across our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.5   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 73.6°F  L 69.0°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 15-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.60 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.16 This month:  0.40 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  3 Rain days in Jan   0 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 0.24 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

55% illuminated  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

