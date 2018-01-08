8 Jan Weather In Cayman

8 Jan Mon 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas currently across the Cayman area is expected to decrease from this evening as the high pressure system weakens over the southeast US. Further east, the stationary front currently over Jamaica will retrogress over the Cayman area late night, supporting additional cloudiness and possible thunder activity across our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 83% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 73.6°F L 69.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 15-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.16 This month: 0.40 in
6 Rain days in Dec 3 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.24 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
55% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
