8 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS

Tropical Report

Tropical Storm Debby Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042018

500 AM AST Wed Aug 08 2018

Over the past several hours, deep convection with cloud tops of -55

to -60 deg C has developed in the southeastern semicircle, with

some of the convective tops covering the previously exposed

low-level circulation center. In addition, outer banding

features have dissipated, and an elongated upper-level anticyclone

has developed over the cyclone. These convective- and synoptic-scale

features indicate that Debby has made the transition from a

subtropical to a tropical cyclone. The initial intensity of 40 kt

is based on a blend of UW-CIMSS ADT and SATCON intensity estimates

of 39 kt and 42 kt, respectively. Furthermore, the 34-kt wind radii

and radius of maximum winds (RMW) were decreased significantly on

this advisory based on ASCAT wind data.

The initial motion estimate is now 015/08 kt. Debby has made the

forecast turn toward the north-northeast, and a further turn toward

the northeast is expected later today as the cyclone moves around

the northwestern periphery of a deep-layer ridge and ahead of an

approaching mid-level trough. The latest model guidance remains in

good agreement on this developing track scenario, and the new NHC

forecast track is similar to the previous advisory, and lies close

to a blend of the track consensus models HCCA and FSSE.

Debby will be moving along a tight sea-surface temperature (SST)

gradient for the next 24-36 hours or so, with the northwestern half

the circulation being over sub-25C SSTs and the southeastern

semicircle being over warmer waters where convection could continue

to develop. Given the relatively low vertical wind shear regime

that the cyclone will be moving through, along with the possibility

of deep convection persisting near the center, the intensity

forecast calls for little change in strength today, followed by

only slight weakening tonight and early Thursday. By Thursday night

or early Friday, SSTs beneath the cyclone are expected to decrease

to near 20 deg C and the shear is forecast to increase to more than

20 kt, an unfavorable combination that should result in Debby

dissipating over the far north Atlantic by 48 hours.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 08/0900Z 40.8N 48.8W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 08/1800Z 41.8N 48.2W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 09/0600Z 43.2N 46.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 09/1800Z 44.5N 43.4W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Aug 8 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

John, located a couple of hundred miles southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula, and on Tropical Storm Kristy,

located more than 1000 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with some thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves west out of our area. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 11.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.3°F L 75.5°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 15-25 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.50 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.50 This month: 2.89 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.18 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 12% Waning Gibbous

