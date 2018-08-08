8 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS

8 Aug Wed 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Storm Debby Discussion Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042018
500 AM AST Wed Aug 08 2018
Over the past several hours, deep convection with cloud tops of -55
to -60 deg C has developed in the southeastern semicircle, with
some of the convective tops covering the previously exposed
low-level circulation center. In addition, outer banding
features have dissipated, and an elongated upper-level anticyclone
has developed over the cyclone. These convective- and synoptic-scale
features indicate that Debby has made the transition from a
subtropical to a tropical cyclone. The initial intensity of 40 kt
is based on a blend of UW-CIMSS ADT and SATCON intensity estimates
of 39 kt and 42 kt, respectively. Furthermore, the 34-kt wind radii
and radius of maximum winds (RMW) were decreased significantly on
this advisory based on ASCAT wind data.
The initial motion estimate is now 015/08 kt. Debby has made the
forecast turn toward the north-northeast, and a further turn toward
the northeast is expected later today as the cyclone moves around
the northwestern periphery of a deep-layer ridge and ahead of an
approaching mid-level trough. The latest model guidance remains in
good agreement on this developing track scenario, and the new NHC
forecast track is similar to the previous advisory, and lies close
to a blend of the track consensus models HCCA and FSSE.
Debby will be moving along a tight sea-surface temperature (SST)
gradient for the next 24-36 hours or so, with the northwestern half
the circulation being over sub-25C SSTs and the southeastern
semicircle being over warmer waters where convection could continue
to develop. Given the relatively low vertical wind shear regime
that the cyclone will be moving through, along with the possibility
of deep convection persisting near the center, the intensity
forecast calls for little change in strength today, followed by
only slight weakening tonight and early Thursday. By Thursday night
or early Friday, SSTs beneath the cyclone are expected to decrease
to near 20 deg C and the shear is forecast to increase to more than
20 kt, an unfavorable combination that should result in Debby
dissipating over the far north Atlantic by 48 hours.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 08/0900Z 40.8N 48.8W 40 KT 45 MPH
12H 08/1800Z 41.8N 48.2W 40 KT 45 MPH
24H 09/0600Z 43.2N 46.1W 35 KT 40 MPH
36H 09/1800Z 44.5N 43.4W 30 KT 35 MPH
48H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Aug 8 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
John, located a couple of hundred miles southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula, and on Tropical Storm Kristy,
located more than 1000 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.3°F L 75.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.50 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.50 This month: 2.89 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.18 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 12% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
