8 Apr Weather in Cayman

8 Apr Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.6 EXTREME UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.2° F L 75.5°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.15 in

This month: 0.35 in

0 days since rain

3 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.67 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 10% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown