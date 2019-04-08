8 Apr Weather in Cayman

8 Apr Mon 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.6 EXTREME UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.2° F L 75.5°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.50 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.15 in
This month: 0.35 in
0 days since rain
3 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.67 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.
Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 10% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
