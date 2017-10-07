7 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane, 1 Dist (Atl & CS)

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 7 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Nate, located over the central Gulf of Mexico.

1. A non-tropical area of low pressure is located about 700 miles

southwest of the Azores. This system is beginning to acquire

subtropical characteristics, and environmental conditions are

expected to be conducive for the development of a tropical or

subtropical cyclone during the next day or so while the low drifts

toward the southwest. Thereafter, the atmosphere is expected to

become hostile for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

NOAA AND AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FIND THAT NATE IS A LITTLE STRONGER OVER THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO



Hurricane Nate Discussion Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 07 2017

An Air Force reconnaissance plane investigated Nate a couple of

hours ago and measured peak flight-level winds of 89 kt at 850 mb

to the east of the center. No hurricane force winds were reported

west of the center. The SFMR winds from that mission yielded an

initial intensity of 70 kt. Since the plane left, the satellite

presentation has changed little, so the winds remains with the same

value in this advisory. Another reconnaissance plane is currently

approaching Nate.

The outflow is well established suggesting that the shear is low,

while the atmospheric conditions favor some additional

strengthening. On this basis, the NHC forecast calls for some slight

increase in the winds, however, the SHIPS/LGEM models forecast Nate

to be a little bit stronger just before landfall. After landfall,

weakening is anticipated and Nate is forecast to dissipate in 96

hours or sooner.

Nate is moving rapidly toward the north-northwest at about 19 kt.

The hurricane is being steered by the flow between a large cyclonic

gyre over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and a developing mid-level

ridge over the western Atlantic. This pattern should continue to

force Nate on a general north-northwest fast track for the next 24

hours. After that time, the hurricane will recurve northeastward

with additional increase in forward speed as it encounters the

mid-latitude westerlies. The NHC track forecast has not changed much

from the previous one and is and is very close the HFIP corrected

consensus HCCA. This model has been very skillful this season.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Life-threatening storm surge flooding is likely along portions

of the northern Gulf Coast, and a storm surge warning is in effect

from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton county line in

Florida. Residents in these areas should heed any evacuation

instructions given by local officials.

2. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the northern

Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama, and preparations to protect

life and property should be rushed to completion in these

areas.

3. Nate will bring heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated

totals of 10 inches east of the Mississippi River from the central

Gulf Coast into the Deep South, eastern Tennessee Valley, and

southern Appalachians through Monday, resulting in the potential

for flash flooding in these areas.

4. Moisture from Nate interacting with a frontal zone will also

bring 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 6 inches across the

Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians Sunday into Monday,

which will also increase the risk for flash flooding across these

locations.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 07/0900Z 24.5N 87.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

12H 07/1800Z 27.3N 88.3W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 08/0600Z 30.4N 88.8W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 08/1800Z 33.8N 86.6W 40 KT 45 MPH…INLAND

48H 09/0600Z 37.0N 83.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND

72H 10/0600Z 43.0N 70.9W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 11/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Avila