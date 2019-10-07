7 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

7 Oct Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

icons.wxug.com

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 5

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers associated with a surface trough over the extreme northwest Caribbean will move west over the southeast Gulf of Mexico during the next 24 hours leading to an decrease in cloudiness and showers over the Cayman area.. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area slowly moving north.

Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.8 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 85.9 F L 75.6°F

Winds: Today SSE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1010.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.04 in

This month: 2.22 in

0 day since rain

6 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 22.35 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON: 68% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

