7 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

7 Oct Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Oct 5
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers associated with a surface trough over the extreme northwest Caribbean will move west over the southeast Gulf of Mexico during the next 24 hours leading to an decrease in cloudiness and showers over the Cayman area.. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area slowly moving north.
Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.8 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 85.9 F L 75.6°F
Winds: Today SSE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1010.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.04 in
This month: 2.22 in
0 day since rain
6 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 22.35 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON: 68% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
