7 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

7 Jul Sun 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun July 7 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

COSME WEAKENING…EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL DEPRESSION LATER TODAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A tropical wave over the Cayman area will support showers and lightning over the 12 to 18 hours as it continue to move across the western Caribbean. Radar images show wide spread showers mainly north and west of Grand Cayman. These showers are expected to continue to move towards the west.

Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 79.0°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in

6 days since rain

0 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.28 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 29% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/