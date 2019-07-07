7 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

7 Jul Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun July 7 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
COSME WEAKENING…EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL DEPRESSION LATER TODAY
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
A tropical wave over the Cayman area will support showers and lightning over the 12 to 18 hours as it continue to move across the western Caribbean. Radar images show wide spread showers mainly north and west of Grand Cayman. These showers are expected to continue to move towards the west.
Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 79.0°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
6 days since rain
0 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.28 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 29% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Speak Your Mind