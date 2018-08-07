7 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

7 Aug Tue 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Aug 7 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Early visible satellite images indicate that the shower activity
associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located a little
more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Azores continues to
show some signs of organization. Although the shower activity has
decreased somewhat during the past few hours, this system could
still acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics later today.
By Wednesday, however, the low will encounter increasingly cooler
waters, which will hinder development while the system moves toward
the north-northeast over the open North Atlantic. Additional
information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Avila
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Aug 7 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Ileana, located a couple of hundred hundred miles west-
southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, on Hurricane John, located a
few hundred miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California
Peninsula, and on Tropical Storm Kristy, located several hundred
miles west-southwest of Baja California Sur.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.
&&
Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Kristy are issued under
WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Kristy are issued
under WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.
$$
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 77.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 1.04 This month: 2.39 in 0 days since rain 3 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 21.68 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 21% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
