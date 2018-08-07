7 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Aug 7 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Early visible satellite images indicate that the shower activity

associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located a little

more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Azores continues to

show some signs of organization. Although the shower activity has

decreased somewhat during the past few hours, this system could

still acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics later today.

By Wednesday, however, the low will encounter increasingly cooler

waters, which will hinder development while the system moves toward

the north-northeast over the open North Atlantic. Additional

information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and

on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Aug 7 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ileana, located a couple of hundred hundred miles west-

southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, on Hurricane John, located a

few hundred miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California

Peninsula, and on Tropical Storm Kristy, located several hundred

miles west-southwest of Baja California Sur.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.

&&

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Kristy are issued under

WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Kristy are issued

under WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.

$$

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS



Isolated showers along with some thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as one tropical wave moves out of our area and another tropical wave, currently east of Jamaica, moves into our area overnight. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west. Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday) UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 77.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.80 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 1.04 This month: 2.39 in 0 days since rain 3 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 21.68 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 21% Waning Gibbous

