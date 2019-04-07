7 Apr Weather in Cayman

7 Apr Sun 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.4 EXTREME Down from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 87.9° F L 74.7°F

Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.20 in 4 days since rain 2 rain days in April 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.52 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 5% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

