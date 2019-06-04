65-year-old Cayman Islands man from North Side succumbs to injuries

From RCIPS

Just after 11AM on Sunday, 2 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched to a residence in North Side, where it was reported that a man had received injuries after falling from the back of a pickup truck. This incident was said to have taken place approximately 9 hours before the police and emergency medical services were notified.

The man was transported to the hospital where it was discovered that he suffered from a serious and life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

Today, 4 June, the 65-year-old-man was pronounced dead.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to assist with the investigations. Anyone who may have seen the incident or the victim prior to the incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

