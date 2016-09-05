6 Week Coral Conservation Program in Cayman Islands

From Cayman Eco Divers

Coral Conservation Divemaster program (6 weeks)

If diving is something that calls to a part of your soul you never realized was there, then we have a great option for you. available as an individual program or as an addition to an existing Student Coral Conservation Course, our Divemaster program takes things to the next level.

Divemaster is the first of the PADI professional levels and requires a deeper understanding of dive theory, practices and alertness. Let our experienced staff lead you through the skills required to raise you own fitness and skills to the professional level.

Our Divemaster program is supported by Go Pro Diving and their excellent training to become a full fledged Instructor is a small step away after you complete our Divemaster course.

Cayman Coral Nursery Program

Coral Nursery Program

The Grand Cayman Department of Environment has authorized Grand Cayman Eco Divers to take part in a Coral Nursery program starting in 2016. With assistance from Seas of Change and the Coral Restoration Foundation, Grand Caymans coral nurseries have had every opportunity to be a great success. Grand Cayman Eco Divers was founded with the ideals of giving back to the community and to helping protect and nurture our precious remaining coral reefs. This means the only thing missing is you!

Our coral nurseries are under the direct supervision of the Department of Environment and act under the Cayman Island laws regarding safe and sustainable practices for their amazing Marine Parks. We are always interested in taking a few extra minutes to talk with interested guests about how this exactly works, but here are a few general guidelines.

Touching any coral living or dead is limited to licensed and trained handlers operating under authority of the DOE only. The first and worst way anyone could hinder this program would be to collect corals without training or permission.

As trained and licensed handlers, we must also be mindful of how we train so that all guests and staff around the island are equally knowledgeable about their roles.

Proper notation of activities underwater is critical during these first few months and years. The appearance of capable and skilled activities will help instill confidence in this programs abilities.

Transplanted corals need to be planned out in advance and are done with the intent to maximize the chances for spawning to occur naturally in the following years. Spawned corals represent the real long term success of our reefs.

Follow up studies need to be conducted on parent colonies, coral trees and planted corals to ensure that our activities are improving the reef and are providing measurable survival and growth over the following years.

Tell your friends about this! We need people just like you to help take part in this and to show an interest in this form of education. Without the support of the diving community, the burden of replanting the reef falls onto a very few individuals.

Join Grand Cayman Eco Divers as we lead the way in coral restoration.

Student programs. Come to Grand Cayman and earn credit for college while you learn about diving and our coral reefs. Special introductory program in place for students interested in attending St. Matthews college here in Grand Cayman. Student housing, meals, equipment and activities carefully planned for all our student guests. Experience our one week to a full month programs.

Dive vacation programs. Anyone can join us and learn about our reefs. Specialized training prepares you for a great experience underwater and you are able to help manage the coral nurseries we have placed around the island. Weekly planting sessions allow guests to help replant living coral onto our nearby reefs.

