6 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TS, 1 Dist (Atl & CS)

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Fri Oct 6 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Nate, located over the Gulf of Honduras.

1. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in the next day or two

along the southern extent of a frontal boundary, about 900 miles

southwest of the Azores. This low could subsequently acquire some

subtropical or tropical characteristics while it remains nearly

stationary over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean during the next

few

days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Landsea

TROPICAL STORM NATE HEADING FOR THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA AND THE GULF OF MEXICO IN A HURRY



Tropical Storm Nate Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017

400 AM CDT Fri Oct 06 2017

An Air Force plane fixed the center of Nate as it was moving back

over the waters of the Gulf of Honduras a few hours ago. The minimum

central pressure was estimated at 999 mb, and a combination of

flight-level and the SFMR winds yield an intensity of 40 kt. The

surface circulation is broad, and the strongest winds are within a

cyclonically curved band in the eastern semicircle. Radar from

Honduras also helped to track the center when the cyclone was over

Honduras. Nate is moving toward the very warm waters of the

northwestern Caribbean Sea and within an environment of light shear.

On this basis, the NHC forecast calls for some strengthening through

the next 48 hours, and Nate is expected to be a Category one

hurricane by the time it is close to the U.S. coast. The interaction

with the Yucatan peninsula, however, could halt the strengthening

temporarily in the 12 to 24 hour period. Once Nate moves inland

over the U.S., weakening is anticipated and the cyclone most likely

will dissipate by the end of the forecast period.

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest or 340 degrees at 12 kt.

The cyclone is sandwiched between a large cyclonic gyre over

Central America and a developing subtropical ridge over the

western Atlantic. This flow pattern should steer Nate on the same

general north-northwest track with a marked increase in forward

speed for the next 2 days. After that time, Nate should be on the

northern edge of the subtropical high and become steered toward the

northeast by the mid-latitude westerly flow. The confidence in the

track forecast is high since most of the reliable guidance have come

to a very good agreement, and models are tightly clustered at least

for the next 2 to 3 days. The NHC forecast is in the middle of the

envelope.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Heavy rainfall is the main threat from Nate in portions of

Central America, with life-threatening flash flooding and mud slides

possible in portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, and

Belize through tonight.

2. There is a possibility that Nate could be near hurricane

intensity when it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula later today

bringing direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are in effect for a

portion of this area, and life-threatening flash flooding is also

possible.

3. Nate is forecast to reach the northern Gulf Coast late Saturday

or Sunday morning as a hurricane, and the threat of direct impacts

from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall is increasing from

Louisiana through the western Florida Panhandle. Hurricane and

tropical storm watches, as well as a storm surge watch, are in

effect for a portion of the northern Gulf Coast, and residents in

these areas should monitor the progress of Nate, heeding any advice

given by local officials.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0900Z 16.9N 85.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 06/1800Z 19.2N 85.9W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 07/0600Z 22.7N 87.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 07/1800Z 26.4N 89.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 08/0600Z 29.3N 89.6W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 09/0600Z 36.0N 84.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND

96H 10/0600Z 40.5N 74.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 11/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Avila