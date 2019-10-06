6 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

6 Oct Sun 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

cons.wxug.com

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 5

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudy with 50% chance of showers and some thunder during day. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during evening. Chance of rain 40%.

Humidity: 89% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.3 F L 74.9°F

Winds: Today SSW 5-10 mph Tonight S 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1011,50 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.52 in

This month: 2.18 in

0 day since rain

5 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 22.31 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON: 58% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL4 DAY FORECAST

