6 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

6 Oct Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Oct 5
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudy with 50% chance of showers and some thunder during day. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during evening. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity: 89% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.3 F L 74.9°F
Winds: Today SSW 5-10 mph Tonight S 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1011,50 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.52 in
This month: 2.18 in
0 day since rain
5 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 22.31 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON: 58% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL4 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
