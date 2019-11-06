6 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

6 Nov Wed 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Nov 6 2019

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Nov 6 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system lingers over the northeast US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.

Humidity: 80% (UP as yesterday)

UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 90.7°F L 76.6°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 4.58 in

Last 24 hrs 0.06 in

This month: 0.08 in

0 days since rain

2 rain days in Nov

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 24.74 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.

Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in November: 82°F

MOON: 69% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

NOV TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

