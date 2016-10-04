6 million children in Hurricane Matthew’s dangerous path

From Caribbean360

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Tuesday October 4, 2016 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has activated its emergency response plan as the Atlantic’s strongest storm in years takes aim at Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

UNICEF estimates that six million children are in the path of the storm in those countries and said its disaster response plan will ensure rapid lifesaving action for children and families where needed.

It said that as the full impact of Hurricane Matthew becomes clear in the next hours, it is prepared to take immediate emergency response measures in coordination with governments and other partners.

“This is an extremely dangerous storm and represents a great risk for the most vulnerable children of the countries in its path. Sadly, there will be many children that tomorrow won’t have access to clean water, shelter, schools and the protection they have today,” said Maria Cristina Perceval, regional director for UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean.

Officials of UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean as well as in the potentially-affected country offices have been working around the clock in advance of the storm, monitoring its path and coordinating with emergency and disaster risk reduction staff in the event families and children require aid.

UNICEF said it’s prepared to respond at scale and has been coordinating closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

“Pre-positioned essential supplies are ready to be deployed from local warehouses and from the largest humanitarian warehouse in the world, UNICEF’s Supply Division in Copenhagen,” it said.

Those supplies include water purification units, medical supplies, therapeutic food and emergency generators.

IMAGE: UNICEF has been working for children in Jamaica for almost 40 years. (Photo credit: UNICEF/UNI33046/Alsbirk)

