6 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

A cold front just west of Grand Cayman with an associated pre-frontal trough just east of the Sister Islands will support isolated shower and possible thunder across the area over the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area which are moving southeast.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.3°F L 76.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: SW winds shifting to NNW: 10 – 15 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: NE: 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1012:00 mb DSteady Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.73 in



5 Rain days in April 2 Rain days in May 5 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 7.00 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 83% illuminated

