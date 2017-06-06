6 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 82% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 13.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 81.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: S 10-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: SSE: 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1012:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.23 in



9 Rain days in May 1 Rain day in June 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.71 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in May 84°F

Moon: 92% illuminated

