June 6, 2017

6 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 6, 2017
June 6 Tuesday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jun 6 2017

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean 
Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brown






Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 6 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...
east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brown




Weather In Cayman




Moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.






Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 82%  (UP from yesterday)


UV: 13.7 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.6°F  L 81.2°F  


Wind direction TODAY:  S 10-20 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: SSE: 5-10 mph




Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.23 in




9 Rain days in May   1 Rain day in June   1 day since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.71 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in May 84°F


TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


















