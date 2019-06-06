6 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

6 Jun Th 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Pasch/Hagen
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Cangialosi/Hagen
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light east to southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show a few isolated showers in and around the Cayman Brac area which are drifting towards the west.
Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.0 (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.5° F L 78.9°F
Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in
4 days since rain
1 rain day in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 12.96 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 12% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
