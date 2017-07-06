6 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

DEPRESSION MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC…

Tropical Depression Four Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042017

500 AM AST Thu Jul 06 2017

The cloud pattern of the tropical cyclone consists mainly of a

circularly shaped mass of deep convection that has persisted

overnight. Since there has been little overall change in the

satellite appearance of the system, the current intensity estimate

remains 25 kt, which is also in agreement with a Dvorak estimate

from SAB.

Dry and dusty air related to the Saharan Air Layer, to the east of

the tropical cyclone, is beginning to wrap around the northern part

of the depression’s circulation. Dynamical models indicate that

this air mass will be partially entrained into the system over the

next couple of days. This, combined with increasing vertical

shear, should prevent significant strengthening of the system.

Although the statistical-dynamical guidance, SHIPS and LGEM,

forecast some modest intensification of the tropical cyclone, these

models have been known to have a high bias at times. The GFS,

UKMET, and ECMWF global models all show the system quickly

degenerating to a wave. As a compromise between the global and the

statistical-dynamical guidance, the official forecast more or less

maintains the cyclone’s intensity for a couple of days followed by

weakening to a remnant low in 72 hours and dissipation after 96

hours.

The center is not very easy to locate, but based on continuity with

earlier data it is believed to be near the eastern edge of the

convective mass. There has apparently been some acceleration and

the motion is now estimated to be 290/15 kt. The flow on the

southern side of a subtropical ridge should continue to steer the

tropical cyclone, or its remnants, west-northwestward over the next

few days. The official track forecast follows a trajectory very

similar to the previous one, but is somewhat faster. This is close

to the latest model consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0900Z 13.2N 40.0W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 06/1800Z 14.0N 42.5W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 07/0600Z 15.0N 46.2W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 07/1800Z 16.3N 50.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 08/0600Z 17.5N 53.5W 25 KT 30 MPH

72H 09/0600Z 20.5N 59.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 10/0600Z 23.0N 65.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 11/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Pasch