6 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

6 Jul Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat July 6 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
BARBARA EXPECTED TO BECOME POST-TROPICAL ON SATURDAY
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate southeasterly winds along with slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean
Humidity: 67% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.0°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
5 days since rain
0 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.28 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 19% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
