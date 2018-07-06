6 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 h/cane, 1 dist

by

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently

upgraded Hurricane Beryl, located over the central tropical Atlantic

Ocean more than a thousand miles east-southeast of the Lesser

Antilles.

1. Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a

well-defined low pressure system located a few hundred miles

southeast of the North Carolina coast. Environmental conditions

are expected to be conducive for additional development of this

system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next

couple of days while the system moves slowly northwestward and

stalls or meanders near the coast of North Carolina over the

weekend. Interests along the North Carolina and South Carolina

coasts should monitor the progress of this system during the next

several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Public Advisories on Beryl are issued under WMO header WTNT32 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2. Forecast/Advisories on Beryl

are issued under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header

MIATCMAT2.

Forecaster Berg

TINY BERYL BECOMES THE FIRST HURRICANE OF THE 2018 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Hurricane Beryl Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018

500 AM AST Fri Jul 06 2018

Deep convection associated with the tiny tropical cyclone has

continued to become better organized overnight. An earlier AMSR2

microwave overpass showed a well-defined mid-level eye and a

pinhole eye has been apparent in the various GOES-16 satellite

channels since shortly after 0600 UTC and was most evident around

0715 UTC. Although the clarity of the eye has waxed and waned since

that time, there is enough convective organization to increase the

initial intensity to 65 kt, making Beryl the first hurricane of the

2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

The cyclone has another 18-24 hour within very low vertical wind

shear conditions and over SSTS of 26-27 degrees Celsius. These

favorable conditions suggest that the tiny hurricane is likely to

intensify further today. The NHC intensity forecast calls for

additional strengthening and is at the upper-end of the intensity

guidance, but I would not be too surprised if the compact hurricane

reaches a slightly higher peak intensity than indicated below. By

36 hours, the shear is forecast to increase to more than 15 kt, and

it is expected to be greater than 20 kt shortly after that time.

This should cause the very small tropical cyclone to quickly

weaken, however as mentioned in the Key Messages below there is

greater uncertainty than usual regarding Beryl’s intensity

forecast. Although the updated NHC forecast shows Beryl

reaching the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm it is highly

possible that the system will have degenerated into an open trough

by that time. Regardless of the system’s status at 72 h, it is

likely to bring strong gusty winds and locally heavy rains to

portions of the Lesser Antilles Sunday and Monday.

The initial motion estimate remains 275/12 kt. The track guidance

is in good agreement taking Beryl west-northwestward to the

south of a deep-layer ridge over the central Atlantic. There

has been little overall change in the latest dynamical guidance and

the new NHC track forecast is similar to the previous advisory and

lies along the southern edge of the guidance envelope closest to

the latest ECMWF and HFIP correct consensus models.

Key Messages:

1. Due to its very small size, there is greater-than-usual

uncertainty in the analysis of Beryl’s current intensity. Confidence

in the official intensity forecast is also much lower than normal.

Rapid changes in intensity, both up and down, that are difficult to

predict are possible during the next couple of days.

2. While Beryl is still to forecast to quickly weaken or dissipate

as a tropical cyclone on Monday before reaching the Lesser Antilles,

there will likely be some rain and wind impacts on those islands

early next week. Residents there should monitor products from their

local weather office for more information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0900Z 10.6N 45.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 06/1800Z 11.0N 46.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 07/0600Z 11.7N 48.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 07/1800Z 12.7N 51.0W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 08/0600Z 13.6N 54.4W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 09/0600Z 15.4N 61.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

96H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on weakening

Tropical Storm Fabio, located more than 1000 miles west of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on now Hurricane Beryl. Which at 4 a.m. Beryl was located near 10.6 N 45.1 W or about 1140 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving towards the west near 14 mph with max sustained winds of 75 mph. THIS STORM POSE NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS. Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 77% (Same as yesterday) UV: 12.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.2°F L 81.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.02 in 1 day since rain 1 rain day in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 17.48 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 48% Waning Gibbous

