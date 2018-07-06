6 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 h/cane, 1 dist

6 Jul Fri 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently
upgraded Hurricane Beryl, located over the central tropical Atlantic
Ocean more than a thousand miles east-southeast of the Lesser
Antilles.
1. Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a
well-defined low pressure system located a few hundred miles
southeast of the North Carolina coast. Environmental conditions
are expected to be conducive for additional development of this
system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next
couple of days while the system moves slowly northwestward and
stalls or meanders near the coast of North Carolina over the
weekend. Interests along the North Carolina and South Carolina
coasts should monitor the progress of this system during the next
several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Public Advisories on Beryl are issued under WMO header WTNT32 KNHC
and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2. Forecast/Advisories on Beryl
are issued under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header
MIATCMAT2.
Forecaster Berg
TINY BERYL BECOMES THE FIRST HURRICANE OF THE 2018 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON
Hurricane Beryl Discussion Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022018
500 AM AST Fri Jul 06 2018
Deep convection associated with the tiny tropical cyclone has
continued to become better organized overnight. An earlier AMSR2
microwave overpass showed a well-defined mid-level eye and a
pinhole eye has been apparent in the various GOES-16 satellite
channels since shortly after 0600 UTC and was most evident around
0715 UTC. Although the clarity of the eye has waxed and waned since
that time, there is enough convective organization to increase the
initial intensity to 65 kt, making Beryl the first hurricane of the
2018 Atlantic hurricane season.
The cyclone has another 18-24 hour within very low vertical wind
shear conditions and over SSTS of 26-27 degrees Celsius. These
favorable conditions suggest that the tiny hurricane is likely to
intensify further today. The NHC intensity forecast calls for
additional strengthening and is at the upper-end of the intensity
guidance, but I would not be too surprised if the compact hurricane
reaches a slightly higher peak intensity than indicated below. By
36 hours, the shear is forecast to increase to more than 15 kt, and
it is expected to be greater than 20 kt shortly after that time.
This should cause the very small tropical cyclone to quickly
weaken, however as mentioned in the Key Messages below there is
greater uncertainty than usual regarding Beryl’s intensity
forecast. Although the updated NHC forecast shows Beryl
reaching the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm it is highly
possible that the system will have degenerated into an open trough
by that time. Regardless of the system’s status at 72 h, it is
likely to bring strong gusty winds and locally heavy rains to
portions of the Lesser Antilles Sunday and Monday.
The initial motion estimate remains 275/12 kt. The track guidance
is in good agreement taking Beryl west-northwestward to the
south of a deep-layer ridge over the central Atlantic. There
has been little overall change in the latest dynamical guidance and
the new NHC track forecast is similar to the previous advisory and
lies along the southern edge of the guidance envelope closest to
the latest ECMWF and HFIP correct consensus models.
Key Messages:
1. Due to its very small size, there is greater-than-usual
uncertainty in the analysis of Beryl’s current intensity. Confidence
in the official intensity forecast is also much lower than normal.
Rapid changes in intensity, both up and down, that are difficult to
predict are possible during the next couple of days.
2. While Beryl is still to forecast to quickly weaken or dissipate
as a tropical cyclone on Monday before reaching the Lesser Antilles,
there will likely be some rain and wind impacts on those islands
early next week. Residents there should monitor products from their
local weather office for more information.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 06/0900Z 10.6N 45.1W 65 KT 75 MPH
12H 06/1800Z 11.0N 46.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
24H 07/0600Z 11.7N 48.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
36H 07/1800Z 12.7N 51.0W 65 KT 75 MPH
48H 08/0600Z 13.6N 54.4W 55 KT 65 MPH
72H 09/0600Z 15.4N 61.9W 45 KT 50 MPH
96H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Brown
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on weakening
Tropical Storm Fabio, located more than 1000 miles west of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 77% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 12.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.2°F L 81.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.02 in 1 day since rain 1 rain day in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 17.48 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 48% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 6 Jul Fri 2018 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Fri Jul 6 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Hurricane Beryl, located over the central… Link: 6 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 h/cane, 1 dist […]