6 Jan Weather In Cayman

6 Jan Sat 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas is expected continue across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system over the southeast US tightens the pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.3 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 77.4°F L 69.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 25-35 mph GC
Barometer: 1020.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.190 This month: 0.19 in
6 Rain days in Dec 1 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.19 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
73% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
