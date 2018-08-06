6 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical, surface low pressure system centered about 1200

miles southwest of the Azores is interacting with a broad

upper-level low. Although thunderstorm activity has increased near

and to the east of the low-level center, environmental conditions

are expected to be only marginally conducive for the low to acquire

subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves little over

the next day or so. By Monday afternoon, the low is expected to move

toward the north or north-northeast and continue that motion through

Tuesday. Additional information on this system can be found in High

Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and

on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Stewart

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ileana, located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of

Acapulco, Mexico, and on recently upgraded Tropical Storm John,

located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on

Hurricane Hector, located well east-southeast of the Big Island of

Hawaii. Future advisories on Hector will be issued by the Central

Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

1. An elongated area of low pressure located about 950 miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a

large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions still appear conducive for development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the

system moves west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Humidity: 86% (Same as yesterday) UV: 12.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.6°F L 78.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.35 in 2 days since rain 2 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 31% Waning Gibbous

