6 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

6 Aug Mon 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A non-tropical, surface low pressure system centered about 1200
miles southwest of the Azores is interacting with a broad
upper-level low. Although thunderstorm activity has increased near
and to the east of the low-level center, environmental conditions
are expected to be only marginally conducive for the low to acquire
subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves little over
the next day or so. By Monday afternoon, the low is expected to move
toward the north or north-northeast and continue that motion through
Tuesday. Additional information on this system can be found in High
Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Ileana, located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of
Acapulco, Mexico, and on recently upgraded Tropical Storm John,
located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on
Hurricane Hector, located well east-southeast of the Big Island of
Hawaii. Future advisories on Hector will be issued by the Central
Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
1. An elongated area of low pressure located about 950 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a
large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions still appear conducive for development, and a tropical
depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the
system moves west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Public Advisories on Hurricane Hector will be issued under WMO
header WTPA31 PHFO and under AWIPS header HFOTCPCP1.
Forecast/Advisories on Hurricane Hector will be issued under WMO
header WTPA21 PHFO and under AWIPS header HFOTCMCP1.
Public Advisories on Tropical Storm John are issued under WMO header
WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm John are issued under WMO
header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2.
Forecaster Blake
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 86% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 12.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.6°F L 78.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.35 in 2 days since rain 2 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 31% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
