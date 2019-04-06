6 Apr Weather in Cayman

6 Apr Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies along with isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 78% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.9 EXTREME Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 85.0° F L 74.6°F

Winds: Today ESE 5-10 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.20 in 3 days since rain 2 rain days in April 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.52 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 2% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

