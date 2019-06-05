5th Wind of Hope 5K to benefit the Cayman Islands NCVO’s Nadine Andreas Residential Home for Children

Recognition of Wind of Hope’s 5-year Commitment



Grand Cayman— 5 June 2019 — For the fifth consecutive year, the Wind of Hope 5K, 9 June 2019, will benefit the “Healthy Meals” programme for the children of the Nadine Andreas Residential Home. The NCVO, the non-profit organisation which oversees the home, is immensely appreciative of the Wind of Hope’s continued commitment to the meal provision of the children in need of Care and Protection.



“Community partners, like the Wind of Hope, ensure the NCVO has the financial resources to remain dedicated to the care, education, and well-being of children in need of support in the Cayman Islands,” NCVO CEO Miriam Foster, “In the past, Wind of Hope’s contribution has provided approximately 850 meals for the residents annually; and there is hope that this year will be the biggest, yet.”



This Sunday, the Wind of Hope invites walkers, runners, children, and even dogs to Smith Cove at 6:30 am for the 5K. The race will be followed by medals for the runners, an amazing prize drawing, and refreshments. The organisation works with various corporate sponsors to ensure the delivery of a memorable 5K event.



Those wishing to support the children of the Nadine Andreas Residential Home are encouraged to register at caymanactive.com or at the event. For more event information contact



Wind of Hope at: windofhope5k@gmail.com. Those wanting to learn how to get involved with supporting the children of the NCVO are encouraged to email ncvo@ncvo.org.ky.