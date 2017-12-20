5th Annual Cayman Alternative Investment Summit convenes industry leaders to discuss impact of emerging technologies

With investment professionals across the globe immersed in conversations about emerging technologies from bitcoin to artificial intelligence this past year, the 2018 Cayman Alternative Investment Summit will provide a timely forum for hedge fund managers, allocators, economists, innovators and emerging technology thought leaders to exchange ideas and share strategies. Through the theme, “Wired: The Rise of Alternatives in a Digital Age,” this year’s conference agenda aims to spark conversations about the opportunities at the intersection of alternative investing and technology.

During the immersive two-day conference, a number of hedge fund managers and allocators will take the stage for keynote and panel discussions on industry-specific topics such as:

An Industry Vision: The Dawn of a New Era

Alpha: A Fantastic Beast and Where To Find it

Over 100 Years Investing in Hedge Funds – What Can We Learn for the Future?

These panels will be supplemented by discussions led by technology experts on topics such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and cyber security, among others. Along with the previously announced special guests, CAIS will also welcome humanoid Sophia as a speaker at the conference. Sophia was created using breakthrough robotics and artificial intelligence technologies developed by Hanson Robotics.

In addition, the following industry professionals will also be speaking at the event:

Joel Katzman , Former President & CEO of J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management

Max Darnell, Managing Partner & CIO of First Quadrant

David Gilmore, Managing Director of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc.

“We’re incredibly excited about this year’s conference lineup as we know the intersection of Wall Street and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain has been a top-of-mind issue for managers and investors alike this past year,” said Chris Duggan, Director of CAIS and VP of Community Development for event sponsor, Dart. “With the combination of our industry speakers and special guest speakers from the technology space, we are confident this year’s conference will spark thought-provoking conversations about the future of the industry that will continue even after attendees leave Cayman.”

Registration for CAIS 2018 is now live at http://www.caymansummit.com/register with early bird prices available until December 31, 2017. Prices start from $2,625 for a full delegate pass, or $1,650for a one-day access pass. The event is free to attend for all qualified investors and media. For more information about the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit, or to find out information about attending, please visit: http://www.caymansummit.com.

CAIS 2018 speakers and attendees will also have the opportunity to see some of the biggest names in tennis, including Sloane Stephens and Pat Cash, at the 2018 Legends Tennis Tournament in Camana Bay on February 9, the last night of the conference.

About the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS) is an annual global conference designed to help shape, guide and sustain a vibrant alternative investment industry and provides a platform for the industry to share ideas, insights and networking opportunities. Hosted by Dart Enterprises, CAIS is a not-for-profit event dedicated to advancing philanthropic efforts both in the Cayman Islands and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.caymansummit.com/