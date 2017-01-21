5th anniversary of Cayman Islands’ Generali Worldwide Mercuryman to feature 4 professional triathletes

The 5th anniversary of the Generali Worldwide Mercuryman will take place on Sunday, 22 January at the Wyndham Reef Resort in East End.

The first races will begin at 7am and the day will consist of the staple half-iron distance triathlon, the aquabike, the duathlon and the international distance race. The first half-iron finisher is expected around 11:15 am.

Professional triathletes Marino Vanhoenacker (former world record holder), Kim Schwabenbauer, Alyssa Godesky and Caroline Gregory will all be participating in Mercuryman.

There will be an awards ceremony following the races at 3pm at the Resty Pelican, Wyndham Reef Resort.



For more information on the 2017 Mercuryman, please visitwww.mercurymantri.com or email ashani@tower.com.ky.