5:46PM The ETH has been cleared and is now open in both directions.

4:48 PM

Accident This Afternoon, 2 December, on ETH

Just before 3:45PM this afternoon, Friday, 2 December, a two-vehicle collision occurred on Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the old Hyatt hotel. Two people were injured and taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is not fully known, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

ETH is fully blocked at the moment near Snug Harbour. Traffic travelling from West Bay to Camana Bay/George Town is being diverted off ETH in the vicinity of the Strand to West Bay Road; Traffic traveling toward West Bay from Camana Bay is being diverted at the Fidelity Roundabout to West Bay Road.

Officers estimate that the road will be blocked for at least another half hour – until 5:20PM.