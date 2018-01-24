$5,000 for Cayman Islands Crisis Centre thanks to Marsh staff

George Town, Grand Cayman, 19 January 2018

Insurance and risk advisory firm Marsh raised CI$5,000 for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC) last month.

Marsh representative Beth Henry explained that the money was raised during the company’s annual Christmas party; where employees raffled various prizes that had been donated.

“We truly enjoy raising funds for the Crisis Centre and giving back to the community,” said Ms Henry. “We are pleased to know that this gift will help improve the daily lives of those who have found themselves in circumstances needing the Crisis Centre’s assistance.”

Executive director Ania Milanowska commended Marsh on the donation:

“It’s heartwarming to see the incredible staff at Marsh have once again remembered us during the holiday season. We are grateful for their generous contribution to the shelter.”

Established in 2003, the Crisis Centre runs as a non-profit organisation and provides refuge and support services for victims of domestic abuse. Ms Milanowska highlighted the numerous programmes run by the charity, including its 24-hour crisis line, counselling, and the newly opened walk-in-centre, Estella’s Place.

“Our programmes continue to change the lives of countless women and children,” said Ms Milanowska. “Without the fantastic support we receive from businesses like Marsh, our efforts to end domestic abuse would not be possible.”

PHOTO (left to right): Ania Milanowska, Clayton Price, Zenia Whittaker, Heather Deveau, Riley Mullen, Faith Powery, Elizabeth Henry, Britni Strong

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre carries out its mission by providing safe shelter for abused women and their children, a 24-hour toll free crisis line, an ongoing support and counseling programmes. Estella’s Place, the organisation’s public facing office located in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue is open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

Visit www.cicc.ky for the latest information on fundraising and community activities, as well as a library of information on domestic abuse – how you can help, how to get help and the special needs of children who have been exposed to domestic violence and “Like” the Facebook page to stay informed of all Crisis Centre activities.